Interview for This Job Today in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
With plenty of Help Wanted signs posted around the Sioux Empire, you think the odds of finding a job would be easy. Well, it doesn't get any easier than this.
The City of Sioux Falls is taking Walk-In interviews on March 21 and March 22 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM for a job that will offer summer work out in the sun and near the water. Part-time openings and full-time positions are available.
As a lifeguard, you could make $16 per hour.
If you're hired on as a pool manager, you could be making as much as $18 per hour.
Sioux Falls also has other positions listed. From recreational assistants to rec leaders and referees.
Still want to work outside? The Sioux Falls Parks Department has several positions in the maintenance of park grounds, facilities, equipment, and care and maintenance of park and City trees, shrubs, and plants.
Don't waste any time. Take advantage of the walk-in interviews today and tomorrow and get matched with the most ideal job to fit your skills, goals, and schedule.
Remember, here are a few things to take with you:
Social Security card
Driver's license
Voided bank check or direct deposit form
