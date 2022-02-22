Concert Announcement: Snoop Dogg Coming to the Premier Center

The big concert announcement teased on social media for the last four days is finally out of the bag.

Snoop Dogg is coming to the Denny Sanford Premier Center on Tuesday, April 19, as part of his annual 420 Tour. He will be joined by country singer Koe Wetzel.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, February 24 from 10:00 am until 10:00 pm with the presale code DOGGYSTYLE.

The regular on-sale begins on Friday, February 25 at 10:00 am. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Snoop Dogg and Koe Wetzel met for the first time in the Summer of 2021, and the pics and videos of them talking together set the Internet on fire. Memes quickly went viral with their picture together stating, “When Your Playlist is on Shuffle.” The two have now decided to team up for a truly one-of-a-kind party on Snoop’s most special of weeks, the week of 4/20/22.