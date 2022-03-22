South Dakota Band on ‘American Song Contest’

American Song Contest is NBC and America's answer to the very popular Eurovision Song Contest that has been a staple in Europe since 1956.

Eurovision has started careers for ABBA, Celine Dion, and Olivia Newton-John.

American Song Contest premiered Monday, March 21, 2022, and is hosted by Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson.

In the premiere, we heard from the first 11 states and territories.

The first 11 consisted of:

The big question. Who is representing South Dakota on American Song Contest?

JUDD HOOS!

Judd Hoos is a band from the Black Hills and is made up of members Tyler Bills, Shane Funk, Chris Hornick, and Andy Young.

A few fast facts:

Judd Hoos has played close to 100 Midwest clubs, theaters, festivals, and fairs.

The band shared the stage with rock icon Billy Idol.

They have a tour sponsorship/partnership with Remedy Brewing Company and have their own IPA, Hoos Joos.

In the last year, Judd Hoos released a new EP, Not Alone.

When Will South Dakota Be On American Song Contest?

Judd Hoos will perform live on American Song Contest on April 4, 2022! Set your DVRs.

Voting is now open! You can vote for your favorite, here.

Here is the band on Rapid City's News Center 1 talking about the announcement.