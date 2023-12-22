Vikings vs. Packers Stays in Prime Time Slot for NFL Week 17

The Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers have both had their ups and downs this season, and both teams have done enough through the first 15 weeks to stay in playoff contention.

The NFL and Networks have the ability to 'flex' less than desirable primetime matchups late in the season for games that just mean more.

The good news is that the Packers-Vikings matchup in Week 17 from Minneapolis will stay in its premier slot.

Neither team can be eliminated from playoff consideration by that time, and it's one of the better rivalries across the league.

Currently, 7-7 Minnesota sits as the #7 seed in the NFC with the Rams win last night, and the Packers are on the outside looking in with a 6-8 mark.

The Vikings play host to the Detroit Lions this weekend, while the Packers are on the road to face off with the 2-win Carolina Panthers. Both games are Sunday Noon kickoff times.

According to Pro Football Talk:

Via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the NFL will keep the game as scheduled, without flexing. There had been speculation that the Dolphins-Ravens game could move into that spot. This year, the NFL expanded flexing from Sundays to include Mondays and Thursdays.

It's good news as Packer and Viking fans can sit back and enjoy their teams duking it out on prime time on New Years Eve.

Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium is set for 7:20 central as the winner of the contest will have a pretty good shot at playing in the postseason this year.

