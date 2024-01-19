When Is The Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch in South Dakota?

Get our free mobile app

Now that you have that new running gear you got for the holidays don't waste any time planning your races for the year. If you've worked your way up to the 5K and 10K, maybe it's time for the next stride. A half or full marathon.

A long-running event is connected to the most popular organized hike in the United States; the Annual Crazy Horse Memorial Volksmarch which incorporates the 5k and 10k route options.

Emphasis here on, hike!

2024 Volksmarch

The Spring Volksmarch will be one day only, the first Saturday of June, and the Autumn Volksmarch will continue to occur on Sunday, September 29 after Custer State Park’s Buffalo Roundup.

Schedule

Advanced registration is not available; gates open at 6:00 am, registration begins at 7:00 am at the starting point in the Memorial’s upper parking area, and ends at 1:00 pm. The hike itself starts at 8:00 am and all hikers must be off the trail by 4:00 pm. There are no late starts. Water stations and port-a-potties will be located along the trail for your convenience.

It was a record year for the 2023 Volksmarch where 15,000 participants followed dirt trails and gravel roads up to the Crazy Horse Mountain Carving before getting the chance to examine the carving up close and celebrated the 75th Anniversary.

Where Is The Crazy Hours Memorial

Traveling between Hill City and Custer South Dakota, the Crazy Horse Memorial is one of the most popular stops while touring the Black Hills.

The Mountain Carving Crew continues to work on the world’s largest sculpture in progress almost daily.

