Black Hills Favorite Burger Joint Goes Up In Flames

"Amazing food," "So Good," "Amazing Burgers," and "Best Burgers-Fun Place," are just a sample of comments from patrons to one of the Black Hills' favorite burger joints.

The Sugar Shack on Hyw. 385 just north of Pactola Lake has been a staple for locals, vacationers, and road-trippers who want the dive atmosphere but great food as well.

Sadly, a fire destroyed the longtime establishment Wednesday evening. KOTA in Rapid City reports that firefighters arrived on the scene to find the structure up in flames.

Volunteer and fire departments came from a two-county area to help battle the blaze into the early morning, on Thursday.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation.

The Sugar Shack was one of those landmarks that your vehicle would automatically pull into. Coming off the creek from a day of fly fishing, part of your day trip during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, or just to get out of the city to enjoy the mountain air, burger, and a beer.

