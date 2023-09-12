USA Today: South Dakota Town Among Best to See Great Fall Foliage

Don't tell anyone, but there's a lot to love about living right here in the Mount Rushmore State.

Slowly but surely, it seems as though the national media are taking notice of what our great state has to offer.

Now, USA Today offered up a dozen of the best cities countrywide to take in the sights of Fall foliage, and one South Dakota town made the cut.

Per the article, Spearfish is a can't miss spot in the Fall:

Mountain goats and deer roam freely here, and it's just a 75-minute drive to Mount Rushmore National Memorial, where you’ll be wowed by the stone faces of Presidents Lincoln, Washington, Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt. Commune with nature and fall colors at Spearfish Canyon Lodge.

For those of us that have ventured to the beautiful Black Hills, this is no surprise.

Spearfish joined the marquee ranks of the elite along with Park City, Utah, Aspen Colorado, and Yosemite National Park in California to name a few.

Spearfish is a town of just over 12,000 in Western South Dakota in a county that borders Wyoming to the West.

If you haven't been, check out the site below for all of the best that Spearfish has to offer regardless of season.

Sources: USA Today and Visit Spearfish