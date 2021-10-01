Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Entertainment Announced

Elsa/Getty Images

Seven-time Grammy winner Dr. Dre will be the headliner at the SUPER BOWL LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993. The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an "unforgettable cultural moment."

Get our free mobile app

NFL and Pepsi will join together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles. Its set to open for students next fall as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

And yes, there will be a football game. Will we see Tom attempt to add another trophy to his showcase? Or will it be Aaron again?

The 100 Best Places to Live in the Midwest

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history

Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance.
Filed Under: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, NFL, Pepsi, Snoop Dogg, Super Bowl Halftime Show, SUPER BOWL LVI
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Sports, Sports News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top