Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Entertainment Announced

Seven-time Grammy winner Dr. Dre will be the headliner at the SUPER BOWL LVI Halftime Show on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre will be joined by Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993. The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.

"The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career," Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an "unforgettable cultural moment."

NFL and Pepsi will join together to support the launch of Regional School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles. Its set to open for students next fall as part of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

And yes, there will be a football game. Will we see Tom attempt to add another trophy to his showcase? Or will it be Aaron again?

