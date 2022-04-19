5 Best Places to Eat in Sioux Falls After Snoop Dogg Concert

Snoop Dogg is playing at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls tonight. When that show is over, no matter what activities you participate in while you are there, you have a great chance of contracting (or contacting) a serious case of the munchies.

Five years ago there were tons of 24-hour places to eat. Now some places that were open until midnight are closed at 10:00 pm. So I did a small amount of digging to find a great place to some food and maybe cure that cottonmouth.

5 - Taco Bell on 12th Street

The Taco Bell on 12th Street is not open 24 hours, but it is open until 1:00 am, according to Google. That should be plenty of time to grab some Doritos Locos after the show.

4 - Denny's at I-29 and E 60th Street North

The Denny's attached to the Flying J truck stop at I-29 and E 60th Street North is open 24 hours. While it is a bit out of the way unless you live north or west of Sioux Falls, right now they have "Endless Breakfast" (pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs, hash browns) for $6.99. Great if you're broke after concert beers and other pricier consumables.

3 - Taco Bell 12th Street

Right down Western from the Denny and a little west on 12th is a quick staple of the late-night party crowd, Taco Johns. It is open 24-hours a day, and while there are very few times tacos and Ole's don't sound amazing, it will be particularly quick and perfect after Snoop.

2 - Fry'n Pan on 12th Street

Straight down Western Avenue from the concert will be Fryn' Pan. I know they serve food other than breakfast, but I've never had it. Your tastebuds will be happy if you go here and it's the closest place to eat to the Premier Center. And it it's too busy, there are two more 24-hour locations on East 10th and on 41st Street just east of I-29.

1 - Giliberto's - Minnesota Avenue

Ever scarfed down a couple of the best carne asada tacos I've ever eaten with a wicked case of the munchies? There's nothing better. Giliberto's is open 24 hours, and despite being the farthest from the concert, it's at most an eight-minute drive, maybe less late at night.