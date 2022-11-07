Huh? Sioux Falls Is Not The Best City for Sandwich Lovers

Sandwiches are perfect meals during any time of the day. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner...sandwiches are easy meals when you're on the go. However, not every city boasts the best sandwiches.

A new study shows the best cities for sandwich lovers and apparently, Sioux Falls is not one of them. In fact, this study reveals that there are few and far between great cities for sandwich lovers in the Midwest.

The website Lawn Love recently ranked the 2023’s Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers. How did it determine the best cities for sandwich lovers? Researchers at Lawn Love indicated they "looked for cities with plenty of high-quality sandwich shops and award-winning sandwiches. We (They) also measured residents’ cravings through Google searches for sandwich-related terms."

Here is the list for the 2023’s Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers:

1 New York, New York 2 New Orleans, Louisiana 3 Washington, DC 4 St. Louis, Missouri 5 San Francisco, California 6 Boston, Massachusetts 7 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 8 Orlando, Florida 9 Las Vegas, Nevada 10 Miami, Florida

As you can see, there is only one city that could be considered a Midwestern city on this list. Heck, Midwestern cities weren’t even well-represented in the top 20 in 2023’s Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers from Lawn Love. Some of the worst cities for sandwich lovers named in the survey included Irving in Texas, Paterson in New Jersey, and San Bernardino in California.

So where does the City of Sioux Falls rank? The city ranks at #143 out of 200 cities for the 2023’s Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers. Yikes. Considering all the great, local establishments for sandwiches in Sioux Falls, I think this survey needs to re-evaluate Sioux Falls. You can view all of the results for the 2023’s Best Cities for Sandwich Lovers from Lawn Love by clicking here.

Where is your favorite spot in Sioux Falls to enjoy a delicious sandwich?

