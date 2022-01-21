South Dakota’s Best Sandwich is Hidden Inside this Hardware Store

Sometimes the best things in life are found in the most unlikely of places. That's certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best sandwich in the Mount Rushmore State.

It's not in Sioux Falls, in fact, it's over an hour's drive away. The best sandwich in the state lies in the far southeast corner of South Dakota.

Get our free mobile app

So, what makes it South Dakota's best sandwich? The bread.

It's so delicious that even Oprah Winfrey's website gave it widespread acclaim back in 2014:

The best bread in the world is not in Paris. It' not in San Francisco, and it's not being made in some chic little bakery–art gallery in SoHo, either. The best bread in the world is waiting for you right at 812 Cottage Avenue, in downtown Vermillion, South Dakota. -Oprah.com

Credit: Andy Gott/TSM Credit: Andy Gott/TSM loading...

Located in Vermillion, Mister Smith's is a hometown favorite and has been for many years. You can find it hidden inside the local Ace Hardware Store. This is kind of fitting because locals would prefer this place to stay a secret to outsiders.

Mister Smith's has a unique and straightforward way to order your sandwich, with a multitude of options for meats and bread. My personal favorite? The 3D Melt on a fatty baguette.

To see the full write-up on Mister Smith's on Oprah's website, click here. And if you're in the neighborhood, check it out for yourself.

Story Source: Oprah Winfrey Website

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Story Source: Vermillion Menus