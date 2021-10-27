South Dakota’s Favorite Sandwich Is?

What's the Mount Rushmore state's go-to sandwich? The answer may surprise you.

In a recent survey conducted by the website, Zippia sought to find the favorite sandwich of each of the 50 states. Most of our neighboring state's top sandwiches aren't all that surprising. Minnesota went with the Fried Egg sandwich, Iowa's top choice was the Pork Tenderloin, the simple yet delicious Ham and Cheese sandwich was North Dakota's favorite, and Nebraska went with the solid choice of a PB & J. Those are all pretty safe picks, but the Mount Rushmore State is a different story.

South Dakota's choice? The Fluffernutter. No, that's not a typo. According to Zippia, the Fluffernutter reigns supreme over all other contenders as the South Dakota go-to when you need a sandwich.

What is a Fluffernutter?

If you don't know what a Fluffernutter is, you're not alone. In an unscientific study I did, I asked around the office and as it turns out, most people (in my office at least) didn't even know what was in a Fluffernutter.

Well, the sandwich itself is really simple to make. It consists of two slices of bread; On one side you spread creamy or crunchy peanut butter, on the other side goes a good helping of marshmallow spread. Then, presto! You've just made your very own Fluffernutter.

The last time I had the sandwich I was about 10 years old, and I do have to admit it was delicious. That being said, give me a Tenderloin any day of the week over a Fluffernutter.

