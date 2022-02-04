Is Ordering A Grilled Cheese Sandwich In South Dakota A Rip Off?

Do people in South Dakota really buy Grilled Cheese sandwiches in restaurants?

I was recently in a Sioux Falls restaurant and noticed more than one person had ordered a Grilled Cheese sandwich and fries. And it wasn't just kids either.

Don't get me wrong, I love a good Grilled Cheese. Especially with a hot bowl of tomato soup. Good tomato soup. Not the kind we were served at school cafeteria lunch.

But why would you go out to eat and order what is easily the simplest thing you can make at home?

The Grilled cheese sandwich is thought to have originated in the United States during the 1920s.

During the Great Depression of the 1930s, it became very popular because inexpensive ingredients were some of the things that could be found when other food staples were hard to come by.

In the '40s and '50s, it was popular in restaurants to heat and serve them open face with shredded cheese sprinkled and melted on top.

But the cheesy sandwich really gained popularity in the '60s when Kraft Company's Kraft Cheese Singles really gained in popularity. This meant making the household staple really simple.

So why go out to eat and order something that we make at home when you can't think of anything else to cook?

You literally butter up two slices of bread, put a slice of cheese in the middle, flop it in a pan, and heat. It doesn't get any easier than that?

And how about the cost? With a couple of slices of Wonder Bread, a Kraft Single, and a couple of cuts of butter, you are out of pocket maybe $.48 cents.

Bottom line...why would you go into a restaurant and pay $5 bucks for a Grilled Cheese Sandwich?

Because your 5-year-old is hollering out load in a booth at a restaurant saying they want one and won't eat anything else. And if you really love them you'll get them the cheese Sammy...now. That's why.

