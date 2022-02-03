One Of South Dakota’s Coolest Parks Is Just East of Sioux Falls

Before this South Dakota State Park was dedicated it had been more than 40 years since South Dakota had a new State Park. And this Sioux Falls green space is a gem!

Good Earth State Park is on the southeast edge of Sioux Falls right on the Iowa / South Dakota border.

South Dakota Good Earth State Park-Google Maps South Dakota Good Earth State Park-Google Maps loading...

The park was officially dedicated in 2013. It's an amazing place to spend time. Good Earth State Park at Blood Run is more than 250 acres of unspoiled woodlands, savanna, and native prairie along the Big Sioux River.

The park's visitor center is filled with artifacts and history that outline the areas past. This was a place where more than 20,000 Omaha, Ponca, Ioway, and Otoe Indians used to call home.

The Blood Run Site at the park is a National Historic Landmark identifying the history of the location as a settlement for thousands of Native Americans.

The area was a bustling hub of activities for native Americans from around 1300-1700. With the Big Sioux River, lots of wildlife, woods, plains, and the availability of sacred, ceremonial pipestone it served as a living and trading center for hundreds of years.

Now you can commune with nature by hiking the miles of trails. You can stop and enjoy wonderful vistas from three different viewing platforms and walk the trails along the Big Sioux River below.

Other amenities at Good Earth State Park at Blood Run include bird watching sites, an outdoor theater with seating, a fire pit and picnic area, hourly movies about the park's history in the visitor center, and other informative and fun attractions.