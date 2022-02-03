You can give a little bit of help to an Iowa man who had one of the worst days he will probably ever have.

Back on Wednesday, January 26, according to NWestIowa.com, the home of 26-year-old Dominic Konz started on fire. Firefighters responded to the residence on 19th Avenue and worked to put the fire out.

Get our free mobile app

While inside the house, the firefighters found bongs. So if his day wasn't already crappy enough, the authorities decided to cite him for possession of drug paraphernalia.

While Rock Valley police may not have had any sympathy for the young man, you can display yours by donating to a GoFundMe that has been set up. The house sustained severe damage and the money will be put into the many repairs that will be needed.

In pictures on the GoFundMe post, you can see children's toys. My heart goes out to any dad who has to go through something like this. If you can spare a few bucks, throw it his way.