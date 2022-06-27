Iowa Man Bites Police Officer While Being Arrested

Resisting arrest is never a great idea. If you already broke a law and are being arrested for it, adding another charge to the tally is not going to help.

An Iowa was arrested early in the morning on June 16 for allegedly violating a no-contact or protective order, according to NWestIowa.com.

Police were called to a home on 12th Street in Hawarden for a report that 20-year-old Kameron Dean Frerichs was causing a disturbance there. A person he was not supposed to have contact with was also at the residence.

A Hawarden police officer attempted to arrest Frerichs. That's when Frerichs attacked the officer by striking him in the face several times and also bit his fingers and arms. Once a backup officer arrived, the subject was finally secured.

In addition to the violation of a no-contact/protective order charge, he was also charged with assault on persons in certain occupations (police) — intent of injury and taken to jail.