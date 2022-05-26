Pair of South Dakota Men Arrested in Iowa After High Speed Chase

Two men from South Dakota will likely spend a lot more time in Iowa after a high-speed chase that resulted in their arrests on Wednesday.

According to NWestIowa.com, Lyon County deputy spotted a 2001 Ford Crown Victoria, a very sweet ride, driving without proper tags at around 8:40 pm a few miles west of Little rock. When the deputy tried to pull the car over, the driver accelerated and the chase was on. Speeds reached as high as 100 miles per hour.

The runaway Ford kept going west on Highway 9 for nine miles. Another deputy laid the spikey strip across the road just three miles from Rock Rapids. After hitting the spikes, the vehicle went into the ditch and got stuck.

The driver, 24-year-old Daniel James Lingar, took off running on foot but didn't get far and was soon apprehended.

Shortly after this, another vehicle driven by 25-year-old Brett Brodin, also of Sioux Falls, pulled up to the scene. He had apparently been traveling with Lingar when the pursuit began.

Deputies noticed Brodin had the appearance of being under the influence of some sort of drug. When asked he did admit to using marijuana earlier that day. Marijana boxes and vaping devices were found in his 2013 Hyundai Sonata. He was arrested and charged with first-offense operating while under the influence.

As for Lingar, he was hit with a litany of charges which included first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, eluding, reckless driving, two counts of driving on the wrong side of the roadway, failure to maintain control, fourth-degree criminal mischief, interference with official acts, defective tires, window or windshield requirements, speeding, no valid driver’s license, failure to display registration plates and fugitive from justice.

I'm just curious if the tires were defective before they ran over the spike strip and punctured them, or were they already as smooth as baby skin. I'm guessing they were already pretty bald.