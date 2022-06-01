Iowa Man Sets Record For Fastest Speeder Ticketed In Minnesota

An Iowa man driving 92 miles per hour over the speed limit in Minnesota got pulled over and guess what he had to say when asked, “why were you speeding”?

Recently an Oronoco, Minnesota county deputy observed a man in a 2007 Dodge Charger going at a “very high rate of speed”.

It turns out 23-year-old Anthony Neve of Cedar Rapids, Iowa was clocked at 157 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone.

Oronoco is a small rural town just north of Rochester, Minnesota.

When trying to explain why he was going so darn fast the 23-year-old man said he was in a hurry to get home and “didn’t know he was going that fast.”

Really? Didn't know his Dodge Charger was going that fast?

He must have been passing cars that were going the speed limit of 65 on Highway 52 like they were standing still?

He must have had a real good supper getting cold on the table at home because that ticket cost him a bundle.

According to Minnesota Laws getting busted for doing 31 miles per hour, and over, comes with a fine of $385.00 plus a mandatory state-imposed surcharge of $75.00.

That little need for speed probably cost Mr. Neve somewhere north of $460 bucks.

According to appwinit.com the fastest speeding ticket issued in Minnesota to someone driving a car was for going 153 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Mr. Neve got ticketed at 157. So that would make him the new record holder in the state of Minnesota.

Hope it was worth it.

