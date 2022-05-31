First Time: Roundhouse Brew Pub in Sioux Falls

Roundhouse Brew Pub opened on 69th Street in Sioux Falls, in 2021, and every time I drove by I thought to myself, "I should try that place."

Well, it finally happened.

I tried Roundhouse Brew Pub for the first time over the weekend!

We sat out on the patio because I'm outdoorsy like that.

I had a hard time deciding what to order, there were a lot of tempting items! Wraps, burgers, salads, pizzas. I could have made a meal out of just the appetizer menu!

Even picking a beverage was hard. They have a full lineup of beers on tap, canned cocktails and seltzers, as well as a full bar.

I opted to try a Monaco, a vodka-based cocktail in a can. To my surprise, it was 9% alcohol. It was delicious!

I ordered the veggie wrap and added grilled chicken and I paid the upcharge for onion rings as a side. Wouldn't want to be too healthy. It's all about moderation.

I was going to get just the usual ranch for dipping, but was told that Roundhouse makes their own ranch and has their own signature dipping sauce. So I got both!

The onion rings were cooked very well. The onion didn't all come out with the first bite which is a good sign for a well-crafted onion ring.

The Roundhouse signature dipping sauce was excellent. I would eat that with everything.

My wrap was great! Really hit the spot on a warm, muggy day. Not too heavy.

I was pleased to see that Roundhouse Brew Pub also serves Brunch on Sundays! I guess I'll have to go back to give it a whirl!

