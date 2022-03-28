Twin Cities Restaurant to Expand to New Location in Sioux Falls

Bert Remien - Townsquare Media

It's always great when a new high-quality restaurant expands to your city or neighborhood, and one Twin Cities-based eatery will be coming to Sioux Falls in the near future.

According to SiouxFalls.Business, The Tavern Grill will be renovating and opening a new location in the former Spezia location at the intersection of 57th and Louise.

For reference, here is the location on a map (the location will be next to Waxing the City at the Beakon Centre):

SiouxFalls.Business reports that the new restaurant is described as a "polished casual" place with several menu options to explore.

The plans are to renovate the entire space and be ready to open while it is still nice enough to enjoy the patio at the location.

The Tavern Grill was founded in 2009 in Edina, Minnesota, this will be the 9th location and the first in South Dakota.

Spezia was an upscale Italian restaurant and long-time Sioux Falls favorite. The restaurant opened in 1994 and closed in 2020.

For more on the Tavern Grill, visit their website.

SOURCE: SiouxFalls.Business

