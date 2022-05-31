SEE: Going To Yankton, South Dakota? Check Out These Murals
There are plenty of towns and cities throughout South Dakota that offer fantastic weekend getaways. One city that is just a little over an hour away and definitely worth exploring on any given weekend is Yankton, South Dakota. Besides visiting the Missouri River, downtown Yankton is also a go-to destination and is now welcoming local artists to express themselves.
The City of Yankton created the Meridian District Art Project in 2018 with the hope of creating a unique public art gallery and ultimately alleyways, filled with local artists’ masterpieces in downtown Yankton.
According to the Meridian District Art Project's website, this project is meant to "help build a vibrant destination place, a welcoming focal point for community gatherings, and a desirable place to shop, dine and walk." The hope is to expand this project by adding two new murals every year.
I remember when the Meridian District Art Project first started. In fact, I was present for the first installment of the first mural in downtown Yankton. I recently had the opportunity to visit Yankton again to view the latest murals added to this collection.
Art is definitely flowing through downtown Yankton! Take a look and see for yourself.