There are plenty of towns and cities throughout South Dakota that offer fantastic weekend getaways. One city that is just a little over an hour away and definitely worth exploring on any given weekend is Yankton, South Dakota. Besides visiting the Missouri River, downtown Yankton is also a go-to destination and is now welcoming local artists to express themselves.

The City of Yankton created the Meridian District Art Project in 2018 with the hope of creating a unique public art gallery and ultimately alleyways, filled with local artists’ masterpieces in downtown Yankton.

According to the Meridian District Art Project's website, this project is meant to "help build a vibrant destination place, a welcoming focal point for community gatherings, and a desirable place to shop, dine and walk." The hope is to expand this project by adding two new murals every year.

I remember when the Meridian District Art Project first started. In fact, I was present for the first installment of the first mural in downtown Yankton. I recently had the opportunity to visit Yankton again to view the latest murals added to this collection.

Art is definitely flowing through downtown Yankton! Take a look and see for yourself.

Get our free mobile app

See Some of Sioux Falls' Beautiful Murals [PHOTOS] I was in Canton , SD, and I happened upon a new mural.

It was really cool and that got me thinking that I know of a few murals in Sioux Falls, but I bet there's more than I realize. So, I put it out on social media for the people of Sioux Falls to tell me where all the murals are!

A few of them I had never seen, or never even been to that part of town, and a few of them, I drive by all the time and never noticed!

I know a few businesses have murals inside their establishments, but I decided to keep it to murals that are totally open for the public to see. No need to be 21!

So, here we go! Let's check out some of Sioux Falls' murals. Did I miss one? Let me know!

