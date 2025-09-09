We're another week deeper into the South Dakota High School football season, and we have a few new top teams this week in the latest set of rankings.

The Yankton Bucks have ascended the throne as the top team in 11AA this week, and are followed closely by the undefeated Tea Titans.

Here's a look at the latest rankings from SD Media:

Class 11AAA

1. Lincoln (18) 2-0 118 1

2. Brandon Valley (7) 2-0 105 2

3. Jefferson 2-0 76 3

4. O’Gorman 1-1 42 4

5. Harrisburg 1-1 34 5

Class 11AA

1. Yankton (23) 2-0 123 2

2. Tea Area (2) 2-0 97 3

3. Sturgis 2-0 55 4

4. Pierre 1-1 41 1

5. Huron 1-1 33 NR

Receiving votes: Brookings 13, Spearfish 9, Watertown 4.

Class 11A

1. SF Christian (23) 2-0 123 1

2. Lennox (2) 2-0 100 2

3. Madison 2-0 74 4

4. Dell Rapids 1-1 47 3

5. West Central 1-1 15 RV

Receiving votes: Dakota Valley 11, Tri-Valley 4, Canton 1.

Class 11B

1. Elk Point-Jefferson (18) 2-0 115 1

2. Wagner (3) 3-0 93 2

3. St. Thomas More (4) 3-0 89 3

4. Winner 2-1 41 4

5. Sioux Valley 2-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 12, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2

Class 9AA

1. Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy (15) 3-0 114 3

2. Hamlin (9) 3-0 106 2

3. Elkton-Lake Benton (1) 2-1 63 1

4. Hill City 3-0 52 4

5. Viborg-Hurley 2-1 27 5

Receiving votes: Hanson 7, Parkston 6.

Class 9A

1. Wall (24) 3-0 124 1

2. Warner (1) 3-0 99 2

3. Alcester-Hudson 3-0 75 3

4. Platte-Geddes 3-0 42 4

5. Howard 2-1 28 5

Receiving votes: Centerville 5, Ipswich 1, Harding County/Bison 1.

Class 9B

1. Sully Buttes (18) 2-0 116 1

2. Avon (6) 3-0 101 2

3. St. Mary’s (1) 3-0 83 3

4. Faulkton Area 1-1 47 5

5. Herreid/Selby Area 2-1 11 4

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 9, Canistota 7, Kadoka Area 1.

