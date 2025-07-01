FCS, DII, and NAIA: Ultimate List of South Dakota CFB Schedules

FCS, DII, and NAIA: Ultimate List of South Dakota CFB Schedules

GoAugie.com - GoJacks.com - DSUAthletics.com (Canva)

We've entered the month of July, and we are now just one month away from football season.

It's time to get your plans in order for this Fall here in South Dakota, as the ten in-state college football programs take to the field for the 2025 season.

This is your one-stop-shop for all ten schedules, as well as the big rivalries in store this season.

Here's a look at all of the schedules for our in-state college football programs this Fall:

FCS

South Dakota Coyotes

loading...

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

loading...

Division II

Augustana Vikings

loading...

Black Hills State Yellow Jackets

loading...

Northern State Wolves

loading...

South Dakota Mines Hardrockers

loading...

Sioux Falls Cougars

USF
loading...

NAIA

Dakota State Trojans

loading...

Dakota Wesleyan Tigers

loading...

Mount Marty Lancers

loading...

Don't miss out on any of the action this Fall on the gridiron!

