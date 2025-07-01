FCS, DII, and NAIA: Ultimate List of South Dakota CFB Schedules
We've entered the month of July, and we are now just one month away from football season.
It's time to get your plans in order for this Fall here in South Dakota, as the ten in-state college football programs take to the field for the 2025 season.
This is your one-stop-shop for all ten schedules, as well as the big rivalries in store this season.
Here's a look at all of the schedules for our in-state college football programs this Fall:
FCS
South Dakota State Jackrabbits
Division II
Black Hills State Yellow Jackets
South Dakota Mines Hardrockers
NAIA
Don't miss out on any of the action this Fall on the gridiron!
