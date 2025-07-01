We've entered the month of July, and we are now just one month away from football season.

It's time to get your plans in order for this Fall here in South Dakota, as the ten in-state college football programs take to the field for the 2025 season.

This is your one-stop-shop for all ten schedules, as well as the big rivalries in store this season.

Here's a look at all of the schedules for our in-state college football programs this Fall:

FCS

South Dakota Coyotes

attachment-USD loading...

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

attachment-SDSU loading...

Division II

Augustana Vikings

attachment-Augie loading...

Black Hills State Yellow Jackets

Black Hills State Yellow Jackets

attachment-Black Hills State loading...

Northern State Wolves

attachment-Northern St loading...

South Dakota Mines Hardrockers

attachment-South Dakota Mines loading...

Sioux Falls Cougars

USF USF loading...

NAIA

Dakota State Trojans

attachment-Dakota State loading...

Dakota Wesleyan Tigers

attachment-DWU loading...

Mount Marty Lancers

attachment-Screenshot 2025-07-01 152214 loading...

Don't miss out on any of the action this Fall on the gridiron!

