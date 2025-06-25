The South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program will once again give fans plenty to cheer about this Fall, and they've released a few key elements to their 2025 schedule.

The Jackrabbits are very much considered to once again be in the championship mix this year at the FCS level and will open the season against Sacramento State on Saturday, August 30th.

That game will be a 6:00 kickoff time, and will be the Precision Ag Bowl this season.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a look at all of the home games this season for the Jackrabbits, the announced kickoff times and promotion schedule:

2025 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE HOME FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 30 • SACRAMENTO STATE [Precision Ag Bowl], 6 p.m.

Sept. 13 • DRAKE [Beef Bowl // Jacks in Black], 6 p.m.

Sept. 27 • MERCYHURST (Pa.) [Dairy Drive // HoF Game // Pheasant STATE], 2 p.m.

Oct. 11 • NORTHERN IOWA [Hobo Day], 2 p.m.

Oct. 25 • NORTH DAKOTA STATE [Dakota Marker Game], TBA

Nov. 1 • INDIANA STATE [Military Appreciation], 2 p.m.

Nov. 15 • ILLINOIS STATE [Senior Day], 2 p.m.

Of course, the Jacks will have some big road games as well, including a date at FCS runner-up Montana State in Week 2. That kickoff time is still to-be-determined.

READ MORE: South Dakota Coyote FB Announces Impressive Transfer Class

In addition, the annual South Dakota Showdown contest against rival South Dakota will be in Vermillion this year on Saturday, November 8th. Game time is also TBD as of now.

Here's a look at the entire schedule for the Jackrabbits this Fall.

The Jackrabbits finished last season in the FCS Semifinal round with a loss to North Dakota State. SDSU finished with a mark of 12-3.

Source: GoJacks.com

The 16 South Dakota Coyotes and SDSU Jackrabbits in the NFL Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles? Gallery Credit: Bert Remien