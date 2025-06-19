South Dakota Coyote FB Announces Impressive Transfer Class of 25

The South Dakota Coyote football program in is the midst of an offseason of change.

Just like rival SDSU up in Brookings, there is a new Head Coach down in Vermillion, and a lot of new faces.

Gone are many key offensive and defensive leaders from a year ago, but the cupboard is certainly not bare for new Head Coach Travis Johansen.

The Yotes have a lot of key returners this Fall, including Quarterback Aidan Bouman, and have been energized by a massive incoming transfer class.

The program announced the entire transfer class (subject to change) on Thursday, and there are 25 total transfers into the program.

Per GoYotes.com:

This year's transfer class includes 25 athletes, at the time of this release: 12 on the offensive side of the ball and 13 on the defensive side of the ball. In total, 15 of the transfers are FBS transfers with 11 coming from Power 4 squads, while four are FCS-to-FCS transfers. Four other incoming Coyotes are coming from the junior college ranks.

Here's the list of current incoming transfers for the Yotes:

Jaylen Anderson

RB | 5-11 | 215 lbs. | R-Sr. | Perry, Ohio - Transfer from West Virginia

Jackson Accuardi

TE | 6-7 | 250 lbs. | Fr. | DeForest, Wis. - Transfer from West Virginia

Jaylen Boehm-Peterson

DB | 6-3 | 190 lbs. | So. | Minneapolis, Minn. - Transfer from Iowa Western CC

Torriq Brumfield

DB | 5-11 | 205 lbs. | Jr. | Pasadena, Calif. - Transfer from Pasadena City College

Jeff Bowie

DL | 6-5 | 270 lbs. | R-Sr. | West Branch, Iowa - Transfer from Iowa

Tennel Bryant

WR | 5-7 | 165 lbs. | Jr. | Cincinnati, Ohio - Transfer from Arkansas State

Deshawn Carter

DB | 5-9 | 160 lbs. | Sr. | Minneapolis, Minn. - Transfer from Minot State

Jackson Cowgill

DL | 6-4 | 295 lbs. | R-Fr. | Erie, Colo. - Transfer from Washington State

Caden Crawford

DL | 6-4 | 265 lbs. | R-Jr. | Lansing, Kan. - Transfer from Iowa

Almarion Crim

OL | 6-2 | 285 lbs. | R-Sr. | Adamsville, Ala. - Transfer from Houston

Will Graunke

WR | 6-3 | 215 lbs. | R-Fr. | Rockford, Minn. - Transfer from St. Thomas

Dallas Holmes

TE | 6-5 | 240 lbs. | R-Jr. | Bethlehem, Pa. - Transfer from Lafayette College (PA)

Nathan Laperi

DB | 6-3 | 250 lbs. | So. | Plano, Texas - Transfer from North Texas

Wyatt Lawson

OL | 6-2 | 305 lbs. | R-Sr. | Plant City, Fla. - Transfer from FIU

DJ Kennard

DB | 6-3 | 190 lbs. | R-Fr. | Falls Church, Va. - Transfer from Michigan State

Ty Morris

DB | 5-11 | 180 lbs. | So. | Fillmore, Calif. - Transfer from Ventura CC (CA)

Ashton Paine

DB | 6-1 | 180 lbs. | R-So. | Tumwater, Wash. - Transfer from Washington State

Calen Presser

DL | 6-7 | 235 lbs. | R-So. | Liberty, Mo. - Transfer from Arkansas State

Ty Robinson

QB | 6-3 | 220 lbs. | R-Fr. | Lutz, Fla. - Transfer from Holy Cross (MA)

Grady Sherrill

WR | 5-9 | 180 lbs. | R-Jr. | Greensboro, N.C. - Transfer from UNC

Brandon Smith

OL | 6-1 | 295 lbs. | R-So. | Waldorf, Md. - Transfer from Merrimack College (MA)

Tyler Soukhot

DB | 5-9 | 175 lbs. | R-Sr. | Pasadena, Calif. - Transfer from Kansas

Reid Watkins

RB | 5-11 | 195 lbs. | R-Fr. | Fort Worth, Texas - Transfer from Texas

Kainen White

DL | 6-0 | 320 lbs. | So. | Coffeyville, Kan. - Transfer from Butler CC (KS)

Brock Woolf

OL | 6-5 | 290 lbs. | R-So. | Brewster, Kan. - Transfer from Kansas State

For the full list including bios on each player, visit the links below.

The 2025 season for the South Dakota Coyotes begins on the road in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, August 30th.

Sources: Go Yotes and SDCoyotesFB on Twitter

