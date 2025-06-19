South Dakota Coyote FB Announces Impressive Transfer Class of 25
The South Dakota Coyote football program in is the midst of an offseason of change.
Just like rival SDSU up in Brookings, there is a new Head Coach down in Vermillion, and a lot of new faces.
Gone are many key offensive and defensive leaders from a year ago, but the cupboard is certainly not bare for new Head Coach Travis Johansen.
The Yotes have a lot of key returners this Fall, including Quarterback Aidan Bouman, and have been energized by a massive incoming transfer class.
The program announced the entire transfer class (subject to change) on Thursday, and there are 25 total transfers into the program.
Per GoYotes.com:
This year's transfer class includes 25 athletes, at the time of this release: 12 on the offensive side of the ball and 13 on the defensive side of the ball. In total, 15 of the transfers are FBS transfers with 11 coming from Power 4 squads, while four are FCS-to-FCS transfers. Four other incoming Coyotes are coming from the junior college ranks.
Here's the list of current incoming transfers for the Yotes:
Jaylen Anderson
RB | 5-11 | 215 lbs. | R-Sr. | Perry, Ohio - Transfer from West Virginia
Jackson Accuardi
TE | 6-7 | 250 lbs. | Fr. | DeForest, Wis. - Transfer from West Virginia
Jaylen Boehm-Peterson
DB | 6-3 | 190 lbs. | So. | Minneapolis, Minn. - Transfer from Iowa Western CC
Torriq Brumfield
DB | 5-11 | 205 lbs. | Jr. | Pasadena, Calif. - Transfer from Pasadena City College
Jeff Bowie
DL | 6-5 | 270 lbs. | R-Sr. | West Branch, Iowa - Transfer from Iowa
Tennel Bryant
WR | 5-7 | 165 lbs. | Jr. | Cincinnati, Ohio - Transfer from Arkansas State
Deshawn Carter
DB | 5-9 | 160 lbs. | Sr. | Minneapolis, Minn. - Transfer from Minot State
Jackson Cowgill
DL | 6-4 | 295 lbs. | R-Fr. | Erie, Colo. - Transfer from Washington State
Caden Crawford
DL | 6-4 | 265 lbs. | R-Jr. | Lansing, Kan. - Transfer from Iowa
Almarion Crim
OL | 6-2 | 285 lbs. | R-Sr. | Adamsville, Ala. - Transfer from Houston
Will Graunke
WR | 6-3 | 215 lbs. | R-Fr. | Rockford, Minn. - Transfer from St. Thomas
Dallas Holmes
TE | 6-5 | 240 lbs. | R-Jr. | Bethlehem, Pa. - Transfer from Lafayette College (PA)
Nathan Laperi
DB | 6-3 | 250 lbs. | So. | Plano, Texas - Transfer from North Texas
Wyatt Lawson
OL | 6-2 | 305 lbs. | R-Sr. | Plant City, Fla. - Transfer from FIU
DJ Kennard
DB | 6-3 | 190 lbs. | R-Fr. | Falls Church, Va. - Transfer from Michigan State
Ty Morris
DB | 5-11 | 180 lbs. | So. | Fillmore, Calif. - Transfer from Ventura CC (CA)
Ashton Paine
DB | 6-1 | 180 lbs. | R-So. | Tumwater, Wash. - Transfer from Washington State
Calen Presser
DL | 6-7 | 235 lbs. | R-So. | Liberty, Mo. - Transfer from Arkansas State
Ty Robinson
QB | 6-3 | 220 lbs. | R-Fr. | Lutz, Fla. - Transfer from Holy Cross (MA)
Grady Sherrill
WR | 5-9 | 180 lbs. | R-Jr. | Greensboro, N.C. - Transfer from UNC
Brandon Smith
OL | 6-1 | 295 lbs. | R-So. | Waldorf, Md. - Transfer from Merrimack College (MA)
Tyler Soukhot
DB | 5-9 | 175 lbs. | R-Sr. | Pasadena, Calif. - Transfer from Kansas
Reid Watkins
RB | 5-11 | 195 lbs. | R-Fr. | Fort Worth, Texas - Transfer from Texas
Kainen White
DL | 6-0 | 320 lbs. | So. | Coffeyville, Kan. - Transfer from Butler CC (KS)
Brock Woolf
OL | 6-5 | 290 lbs. | R-So. | Brewster, Kan. - Transfer from Kansas State
For the full list including bios on each player, visit the links below.
Grab your season tickets now!!
The 2025 season for the South Dakota Coyotes begins on the road in Ames, Iowa against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, August 30th.
Sources: Go Yotes and SDCoyotesFB on Twitter
