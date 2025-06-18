High Hopes for Nebraska Husker FB Confirmed by CBS Sports Analyst

Steady, year-over-year improvement has always been the m.o. of Matt Rhule-led college football programs, and that remains the case down in Lincoln with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

As Coach Rhule gears up for year number three in Lincoln, fans once again have high expectations.

A year ago, fans may have been a bit dejected by the way that the team finished the season after a 5-1 start, but the year showcased marketed improvement from 2023.

The Huskers finished 7-6 and also notched their first bowl win in nearly a decade.

This season, the bar is raised and so are the expectations under Coach Matt Rhule. Quarterback Dylan Raiola is back, and the team should be in the mix in the expanded Big Ten.

Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Tuesday and talked about the expectations around the program this season:

During his first year in Lincoln, Rhule's Huskers finished with a mark of 5-7, and the team lost its final four games. Last season, we saw that aforementioned steady improvement in the 7-6 finish, and this year, expectations for a double-digit win season are much more realistic.

The Huskers open the season against Cincinnati at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday, August 28th, and won't play a true road game until October 11th at Maryland.

There are far harder Big Ten schedules this season than the one Nebraska faces this season, and it just might be the year we see the Huskers jump back into the national spotlight when the weather turns cold late in the season.

