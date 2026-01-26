The Nebraska Cornhuskers are out to a 20-0 start, their best in program history.

As they continue to stack wins, they also continue to rise in the rankings and garner attention from many inside and out of the sport.

With just one more win, the team will tie last year's win total in a good season in which they finished 21-14.

Here's a look at the latest poll in which Nebraska comes in as a top five team:

Arizona remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll ahead of Monday night's showdown at No. 13 BYU, while fellow unbeaten Nebraska climbed to a program-best fifth ahead of its big week in the Big Ten.

The Wildcats, riding their best start since the 2013-14 season, received all 60 first-place votes from the national media panel to easily outdistance second-place UConn and third-ranked Michigan, whose places remained unchanged from last week's poll.

Arizona was 20-0 going into the week, just the third 20-game win streak in program history.

AP Top 25 Men's College Basketball Poll First-place votes in parentheses

Team Record 1. Arizona 20-0 (60) 2. UConn 19-1 3. Michigan 18-1 4. Duke 18-1 5. Nebraska 20-0 6. Gonzaga 21-1 7. Michigan St. 18-2 8. Iowa St. 18-2 9. Illinois 17-3 10. Houston 17-2 11. Texas Tech 16-4 12. Purdue 17-3 13. BYU 17-2 14. Kansas 15-5 15. Arkansas 15-5 16. North Carolina 16-4 17. Virginia 16-3 18. Vanderbilt 17-3 19. Florida 14-6 20. Louisville 14-5 21. Saint Louis 19-1 22. Clemson 17-4 23. Alabama 13-6 24. Miami (Ohio) 20-0 25. St. John's 15-5

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 88, Kentucky 51, Georgia 49, Iowa 30, Texas A&M 27, Auburn 15, NC State 8, SMU 4, Saint Mary's 3, Utah State 2, Villanova 2, Wisconsin 1

Source: ESPN.com

