HGTV Chooses South Dakota’s Most Charming City, Not Sioux Falls

What is it about small town America? Getting away from the noise of a big city. No traffic congestion. Seeing a sunset. A smile from a stranger. Those are just a few of the things that travelers find in the small-towns of South Dakota.

Yankton, South Dakota is just one of the many small towns we are proud to call charming.

HGTV knows beauty when they see it. Recognized as one of the 50 Most Charming Small Towns in America, Yankton was chosen as a quintessential part of American life.

Meridian Bridge

One of the many focal points is the historic Meridian Bridge. Formerly the cities connection to Nebraska on State Highway 81, it now continues to take walkers, joggers, and bikers over the Missouri River.

When you set out to visit and discover new parts of South Dakota, your list may include where to eat, what will the kids enjoy, are there any historical connections, or where will you stay.

Dakota Territorial Museum

Yankton is one of the oldest towns in South Dakota and for history buffs, the Dakota Territorial Museum houses exhibits of Lewis & Clark, the Children’s Transportation Museum, and learn the fate of the man who killed Wild Bill Hickok.

Lewis & Clark Lake

One of the most popular draws to Yankton is the Missouri River and Lewis & Clark Lake where boating pleasure comes in many forms. The river runs right through downtown Yankton and Riverside Park.

Upstream from Yankton Gavins Point Dam has excellent fishing. It also serves an an additional crossing into Cornhusker country.

We also tip our hat to Yankton as the Archery Capitol of South Dakota, hosting the World Archery Championships.

All year round, Yankton, South Dakota welcomes you.