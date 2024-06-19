Is It Legal To Drink While Boating in South Dakota and Minnesota

Packing up the boat for a day of fun on the water calls for all the essentials: water skies, life jackets, fishing rod, inflatables, sunscreen, beer. Oops, wait on that last one.

While you're packing the cooler with plenty of snacks and beverages, play it smart and leave the alcohol at your campsite for when you return.

In South Dakota according to state law, the operation of a boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs is a misdemeanor.

You're probably thinking that after being out on the water for hours fishing, tubing, or water skiing, that it would be okay to have a beer or two. If you're the operator of that boat just keep in mind the same rule while driving a car.

As the driver of that boat Game, Fish and Parks officers are more than happy to hook you up and hall you back to shore in handcuffs for Boating Under Influence.

In Minnesota and eight other states you could lose your drivers license.

The BoatUS Foundation points out that in most states it is illegal to operate a boat with a blood alcohol content of .08% or greater. Some states will suspend your boating or privilege. In some states your driving record could be affected. On top of all that, your boat could be seized or sold at auction.

Play it safe this summer. Enjoy your days on the water and wait until you're back on shore for that ice cold beer. It will taste better.

