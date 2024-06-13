12 Breweries In Sioux Falls Summer Suds Safari

This will fall in the "Do You Really Need to Ask" category. When is the best time to enjoy a local brew at a Sioux Falls brewery? You can insert your own mental slap and feel free to pass one along to me.

12 Sioux Falls Area Breweries Below

The Sioux Falls brewery scene has been gaining ground for many years. Not just after work, or on a hot summer day after a round of golf but popular year-round.

This summer why not take your own Sioux Falls Brewery Crawl. It could be the next 12 Fridays or the next 12 days.

Invite your friends and take a local hop tour through the Sioux Falls brewery community for one-of-a-kind craft beers. Many of the area breweries are located downtown. And, a handful scattered around the city, with a couple just a short 15-minute drive out of town.

As you enjoy your time in Sioux Falls for business or pleasure, summer vacations, and sporting events don't be afraid to take the time to find out what the locals enjoy. It's always a great idea to get our opinion. That's one of the great perks here in South Dakota.

If it's just for relaxing beer on the outdoor patio or with your dinner, Sioux Falls can be your 12-Day or 12-Week Brew Crawl.

Cheers!

