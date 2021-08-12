Remembering a Beloved Fallen Sioux Falls Bike Racer

For 6 years now Pedal FARR (Falls Area River Ride) has been providing a whole lot of fun for biking enthusiasts in Sioux Falls. They have an event coming up this Saturday, August 14, that not only feeds the need bicyclists have to hang out with each other but helps friends and neighbors in Sioux Falls.

"Bikes, Beer & Battling Cancer" is happening from 11:30 AM to 8 PM. It is a unique, leisurely ride that stops at breweries on its route. You'll begin the ride at Remedy Brewing and follow the bike trail system going clockwise.

This ride is distinctive in so many ways, not the least of which is, the effort to buy everything needed to put on the event, local. Thereby not only supporting individuals and families dealing with cancer, or are grieving a loss, but re-investing in the community while remembering and honoring the lives of special cancer fighters.

This year's honoree is Chris Krueger, who was featured in a wonderful article at pigeon605. He was a bicycling enthusiast who hung out and rode with pro-cyclists like Lance Armstrong, dreamed of being a pro, riding in the Tour De France, even spent time in France racing and at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, to find his boundaries.

Chris lost his battle with leukemia after a 12-year fight. He was 46 and left behind his wife Cathy and daughter Hadley, who will be at the 2nd stop of this biking event (at Pasley Park) with memorabilia from Chris's biking adventures.

This "Share a Coke with Chris" stop will also feature SDSU Ice Cream and some special surprises.

Along the route, there will be water and snacks. At the end, which brings you back to Remedy Brewing, there will be food trucks, live music, raffles, and more.

The entry fee is $25 and you can add a t-shirt for $12. All money raised goes to families battling cancer and is non-refundable.

You can pre-register and get complete route information, until Friday night, August 13, at Eventbrite.

Sources: pigeon605 and Eventbrite

