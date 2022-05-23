This Sioux Falls Brewery Is Named One Of The ‘Best Breweries’

Craft beer and breweries are sweeping the nation. According to the website VinePair, there are over 9,000 breweries in America. Local breweries are especially dominating the beer scene.

South Dakota is certainly no stranger to craft beers and local breweries. The City of Sioux Falls offers a number of local breweries to visit. In fact, VinePair recently listed all the top breweries in every state. So where is the best brewery in South Dakota? It's right here in Sioux Falls!

VinePair identified the top breweries in each state based on a new list from Yelp. The list was released just in time to celebrate American Craft Beer Week (which was actually last week). Whether you like to drink hazy sour brews or IPAs, there's a craft beer for everyone to enjoy.

VinePair and Yelp reviews state that...Remedy Brewing Company is the best brewery in South Dakota as well as one of the best in the country!

Fans of the local Sioux Falls brewery indicate this is the spot for a great brew and a good time. Remedy Brewing Company provides great entertainment, good company, and tasty beverages. It's really a neat experience if you're showing your family around the Sioux Empire. There are even card and board games to play while you're sipping on your delicious craft beer.

Just because American Craft Beer Week recently ended, doesn’t mean you still can't celebrate! Remedy Brewing Company is just one of the many local breweries to enjoy throughout the Sioux Empire. South Dakota is notably one of the top states with the most breweries.

It’s definitely the perfect time to pick a cold brew, sit on a patio, and just enjoy the summer weather!

