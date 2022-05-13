South Dakota 4th Highest Beer Consuming State

Pull the tab, twist the top, or tap the barrel. No matter how you open your beer in South Dakota, you are doing it more than almost anyone in the country.

In a new article released Thursday, South Dakota is the fourth leading state in the country for throwing back its beer.

When stacked up next to other alcoholic beverages, beer is America’s preferred drink of choice, closely followed by wine and spirits,” Visual Capitalist reports.

While South Dakotans consume 37.3 gallons of beer on average, we fall just behind North Dakota (37.5) and Montana (41.1). New Hampshire really loves their beer as they take the top spot throwing back 41.5 gallons.

And of all the beers on the market, Budweiser lives up to its nickname here in South Dakota, The King of Beers.

Now that summer is fast approaching coolers will be filled for camping trips, backyard barbeques will see BYOB, and of course, at America's pastime we'll hear the shout in baseball stadiums, "Beer-Here, Get Your Ice Cold Beer Here."

Our drinking habits may lean heavily toward beer, but Americans do like their wine and spirits too. In fact, the report also points out that coffee is the next choice.

When it comes to craft beers South Dakota has 59 breweries in the state. Even though that may be a low number some of the finest beer is made right here in the Heartland.

From Frybread to Pheasants - Here are South Dakota's Official State Things Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. South Dakota is no different.

The Mount Rushmore has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

Here is what we have so far in Wyoming. Thanks to the South Dakota Secretary of State's Office for the info: