U.S. Open Beer Champions of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa

Taprooms across the country were pouring their best this week at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio. The annual competition featured more than 9,000 brews representing over 150 styles of beer.

On Monday Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis took home the overall top prize as Grand National Champion repeating its 2019 top finish.

The Top Ten Breweries

1. Sun King Brewery, Indiana

2. Shoe Tree Brewing, Nevada

3. Third Eye Brewing, Ohio

4. Monday Night Brewing, Georgia

5. Pilot Brewing, North Carolina

6. Vallensons’ Brewing, Texas

7. Moonraker Brewing Company, California

8. Bonds Brewing, Wyoming

9. DC Brau Brewing, Washington, DC

10. Forgotten Star Brewing, Minnesota

10. Primeval Brewing, Indiana

Past winners include

2021 First Place - Toppling Goliath Brewing – Iowa

2020 Nineth Place - Spearfish Brewing – South Dakota

How would you like to be a judge in this competition? Wow, there were 142 different categories this year.

Here's a quick glance at the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners from South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.

South Dakota:

Gold, Spearfish Brewing – Copper Midge

Minnesota:

Silver, Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Grapefruit Highest Point

Gold, Pantown Brewing – Drop Forge Milk Stout

Silver, Pantown Brewing – Black Flag Black IPA

Bronze, Lupulin Brewing Company – Belgian Quad

Gold, Spilled Grain Brewing – No More Mr Rice Guy

Silver, Forgotten Star Brewing Schwarzbier

Gold, Forgotten Star Brewing Bonspiel Bock

Silver, Forgotten Star Brewing – Northstar Cream Ale

Bronze, Wabasha Brewing Company West Side Popper

Gold, Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Flase Hope

Gold, Forgotten Star Brewing – Nut N’ Honey

Silver, Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Root Beer

Iowa:

Silver, Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City Arms Race

Silver, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – King Sue

Silver, Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City – Jabroni

Bronze, Flix Brewhouse – Des Moines – Neo Neo Noir

Bronze, Exile Brewing Company – G.G.

Silver, Exile Brewing Company – Tico Time

Silver, Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City Richard The Whale – 2021 Chocolate Coconut Cake

Gold, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Naughty Temple

Gold, Toppling Goliath – Brewing Company Assassin 2022

Gold, PIVO Brewery – Decorah Nordic Gruit

Gold, Barn Town – Old Fashioned Root Beer

