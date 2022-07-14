U.S. Open Beer Champions of Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa
Taprooms across the country were pouring their best this week at the U.S. Open Beer Championship in Oxford, Ohio. The annual competition featured more than 9,000 brews representing over 150 styles of beer.
On Monday Sun King Brewery of Indianapolis took home the overall top prize as Grand National Champion repeating its 2019 top finish.
The Top Ten Breweries
1. Sun King Brewery, Indiana
2. Shoe Tree Brewing, Nevada
3. Third Eye Brewing, Ohio
4. Monday Night Brewing, Georgia
5. Pilot Brewing, North Carolina
6. Vallensons’ Brewing, Texas
7. Moonraker Brewing Company, California
8. Bonds Brewing, Wyoming
9. DC Brau Brewing, Washington, DC
10. Forgotten Star Brewing, Minnesota
10. Primeval Brewing, Indiana
Past winners include
2021 First Place - Toppling Goliath Brewing – Iowa
2020 Nineth Place - Spearfish Brewing – South Dakota
How would you like to be a judge in this competition? Wow, there were 142 different categories this year.
Here's a quick glance at the Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners from South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa.
South Dakota:
Gold, Spearfish Brewing – Copper Midge
Minnesota:
Silver, Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Grapefruit Highest Point
Gold, Pantown Brewing – Drop Forge Milk Stout
Silver, Pantown Brewing – Black Flag Black IPA
Bronze, Lupulin Brewing Company – Belgian Quad
Gold, Spilled Grain Brewing – No More Mr Rice Guy
Silver, Forgotten Star Brewing Schwarzbier
Gold, Forgotten Star Brewing Bonspiel Bock
Silver, Forgotten Star Brewing – Northstar Cream Ale
Bronze, Wabasha Brewing Company West Side Popper
Gold, Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Flase Hope
Gold, Forgotten Star Brewing – Nut N’ Honey
Silver, Spilled Grain Brewhouse – Root Beer
Iowa:
Silver, Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City Arms Race
Silver, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – King Sue
Silver, Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City – Jabroni
Bronze, Flix Brewhouse – Des Moines – Neo Neo Noir
Bronze, Exile Brewing Company – G.G.
Silver, Exile Brewing Company – Tico Time
Silver, Big Grove Brewery – Iowa City Richard The Whale – 2021 Chocolate Coconut Cake
Gold, Toppling Goliath Brewing Company – Naughty Temple
Gold, Toppling Goliath – Brewing Company Assassin 2022
Gold, PIVO Brewery – Decorah Nordic Gruit
Gold, Barn Town – Old Fashioned Root Beer
