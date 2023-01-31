The ‘Must Visit’ Brewery in Iowa Will Surprise You

Breweries in some places are a dime a dozen these days, but there are still a wide variety of amazing and unique watering holes across the state of Iowa and the Midwest in general.

A recent article from Farandwide.com chronicled the 'must-visit' breweries in each and every state, and a popular Iowa brewer made the cut.

Folks have known about the hidden gem that is Decorah for a while, and now a brewery that calls the small-town home is being recognized.

Per the article:

Iowa: Toppling Goliath Brewing Co.

Location: Decorah

Established: 2009

Popular beers: Pseudo Sue, King Sue, Kentucky Brunch Brand Stout

Food options: Onsite restaurant

Coolest highlight: A 100-barrel brewhouse with an event center

Toppling Goliath is easily one of the most hyped breweries on the planet.

That’s thanks to the brewery's jaw-dropping beers and the demand that surrounds them, including an imperial stout released once a year. It costs an unbelievable $100 for a 12-ounce bottle and has attracted a cult following of those lucky enough to snag one — yes, you can only buy one at a time.

It's a great review for a great place. I can attest that Toppling Goliath has some of the tastiest beverages in the Hawkeye state.

