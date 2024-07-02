Where Does Iowa State Football Rank in Big 12 Preseason Poll?

The Iowa State Cyclones finished last season with a mark of 7-6 and a bowl berth.

In 2024, things are projected to improve in Ames for Coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones.

In the expanded Big 12, things will certainly look different, but the preseason media poll indicates that the Cyclones will be one of the top teams in the revamped conference.

Here's a look at the poll released on Tuesday:

It's a newcomer projected to win the conference this year, as Cam Rising guides his Utes into the Big 12 with sky-high expectations.

Beyond that top spot, it's the usual suspects: Kansas State, Oklahoma State, and Kansas before we see newcomer Arizona at 5, followed by the 6th place Cyclones.

Rocco Becht returns to the program this year after he was thrust into action last season. Becht was pretty solid last season, starting all 13 games and tossing 23 touchdowns to 8 interceptions while throwing for 3,120 yards.

Here's a quick look at the Cyclones schedule this Fall:

It's not exactly murderer's row, but certainly isn't an easy slate either for Iowa State.

We will wait and see, but it wouldn't surprise me one bit to see the Cyclones in the mix for a Conference title with a few games left come mid-November.

