Former Iowa Hawkeye QB Named Starter at New School

Spencer Petras caught a lot of heat during his time in Iowa City. Turns out, it wasn't all his fault that the Iowa offense was less than stellar.

In the year following Petras' departure as the starter, the Hawkeyes battled injuries and even further offensive ineptitude.

Petras opted to transfer this offseason, and he has quickly made a big impression on the coaches of his new program.

So much so that Petras has already been named the starter for the 2024 season at Utah State:

He (Petras) was named the Aggies’ starting quarterback for the upcoming 2024-25 season toward the end of spring camp, for good reason, per head coach Blake Anderson. When spring camp started, Petras was locked in a four-way battle for the starting quarterback job with Bryson Barnes, Cooper Legas and McCae Hillstead. Hillstead and Legas have since entered the transfer portal, leaving Petras and Barnes the only remaining QBs on the roster.

Petras started 25 games with the Hawkeyes over three seasons andposted a record of 15-10. He tossed 21 touchdowns against 19 interceptions, and also ran for 8 scores in 30 total game appearances.

Now, Petras aims to finish his collegiate career on a high note with a new opportunity and new offense out in Logan, Utah.

The Aggies open the 2024 season on August 31st when they take on Robert Morris.

Sources: Deseret News on MSN and Spencer Petras Wikipedia