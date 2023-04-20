These Minnesota Breweries Make Top 50 List In United States

Craft breweries across the country have exploded in the last couple of decades with around 550 openings just last year. On the downside, some 320 locations closed in 2022, according to a recent article on the Brewers Association.

South Dakota has its share of craft breweries, as does Minnesota and Iowa.

Just this week the Brewers Association poured out the Top 50 Producing Craft Brewing Companies for 2022.

Sadly, South Dakota wasn't included in the list. However, the North Star State was represented by three familiar brands you may know.

Coming in at number 26 on the list is Summit Brewing Co, St. Paul. Mark Stutrud became the cool kid on the block in 1986 when he was inspired by old-world brewing traditions and ingredients.

Making the list at number 29, August Schell Brewing Co, New Ulm. Brewing beer goes back more than a century and a half. Schell's was the first brewery in Minnesota to start producing craft beers.

Surly Brewing Co, Minneapolis takes the number 42 spot on the list. My pick is for Barrel-Aged Darkness. Matured entirely in Elijah Craig's 12-year-old barrels.

With the overall beer market shrinking in 2022, craft brewers were faced with several challenges including rising operating and material costs and increasing competition.

That being said, Brewers Association reported small and independent brewers collectively produced 24.3 million barrels of beer.

