Love Drinking Local Brews? Ride The South Dakota Booze Cruise

Craft beer and breweries are sweeping the nation. According to the website VinePair, there are over 9,000 breweries in America. Local breweries are especially dominating the beer scene. South Dakota is certainly no stranger to craft beers and local breweries.

It can be difficult to remember all of the breweries and cold brews in the state of South Dakota. Believe it or not, there is actually a handy tool South Dakota residents and visitors can use to assist them in keeping track of breweries and their craft beers.

A "passport" booklet called the South Dakota Craft Beer Passport provides craft beer connoisseurs assistance in navigating the craft beer and brewery landscape. According to its website, the South Dakota Craft Beer Passport is "your personal guide to South Dakota’s breweries. This printed guide provides a fun way to track your taproom visits across the Rushmore State and share your experience with friends and family. Best of all, you’re supporting local breweries and the Brewers Guild at the same time." A selection of breweries are featured inside this passport along with the top brews to taste. Just show these breweries your passport, and the establishments will stamp them to verify you were there.

When I was with one of my friends Joel, he showed me his South Dakota Craft Beer Passport. Joel really loves traveling to different breweries and sampling new brews. He said the South Dakota Passport Craft Beer is the perfect way to document craft beers and breweries. He also indicated the South Dakota Craft Beer Passport even offers special drink deals!

South Dakota is lucky to have such a wide-selection of local breweries to enjoy. It's not only important to sip some cold brews but to support the businesses that make them too!

Cheers, everyone!

