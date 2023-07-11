Iowa Beer Brewing Company Wins Grand National Champion

Among more than 3,000 entries to the 2023 U.S. Open Beer Championship, there was one that returned to the medal podium taking home 4 gold medals including Grand National Champion.

Toppling Goliath Brewing of Decorah, Iowa wowed judges with their four entries that included Pseudo Sue Hazy Pale Ale, Seismic Sue Triple IPA, King Sue Hazy DIPA, and KBBS Reserve 2022.

Pseudo Sue Hazy Pale Ale: Flagship Citra-hopped pale ale that is medium in body with a mild bitterness in the finish. Ferocious hop aromas of citrus and mango; bright with a bite. Hints of passionfruit too.

Toppling Goliath was the 2021 Grand National Champion at the U.S. Open with Mornin Delight.

The U.S. Open Beer Championship judges more beer styles than any other competition in the world. The U.S. Open is also the only major beer competition to allow the gold medal winners of the AHA’s National Homebrew Competition to participate.

The U.S. Open judging was held at the new U.S. Open Event Center in Oxford, Ohio. It became the first beer competition to be held in its own venue, a 6,000-square-foot Amish pole barn on a small farm.

Lupulin Brewing Company of Big Lake, Minnesota tied for 10th in the 2023 competition.

Top 10 Breweries in 2023’s U.S. Open Beer Championships

1. Toppling Goliath Brewing — Iowa

2. Flix Brewhouse – Carmel – Indiana

3. Schulz Brau Brewing – Tennessee

4. Urban Artifact – Ohio

5. Boulevard Brewing Company – Missouri

5. Bull & Bush Brewery – Colorado

5. New Heights Brewery – Tennessee

5. Sun King Brewery – Indiana

9. Pontoon Brewing – Georgia

10. Lupulin Brewing Company – Minnesota

10. Woodland Farm Brewery – New York

