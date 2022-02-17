South Dakota ‘Teen Mom’ Launches HGTV Show

When Chelsea Houska was a Vermillion High School student, she more than likely could never have imagined the twists, turns, and challenges life would put in her path.

The 17-year-old found herself pregnant with then-boyfriend Adam Lind's child. She gave birth to her daughter Aubree in September 2009. This chapter of their lives was documented on the MTV reality show Teen Mom 2.

It followed their lives and dealt with family dynamics, the relationship (or lack of one) with their partner while focusing on the challenges of raising small children. All of this, when you are barely out of childhood yourself.

The relationship between Chelsea and Aubree's father was complicated and tumultuous, and when it ended in 2014 it was followed by more drama, in the form of a custody battle.

That same year Chelsea met her future husband, Cole DeBoer. They married in October of 2016 and have been going strong ever since.

More good things are happening for them now as reported by Pigeon 605 they will be the stars of the new HGTV show "Farmhouse Fabulous". They will initially do 6 episodes that will air next spring.

“Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business. We’ll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series, and we’re sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!” - - - Betsy Ayala, senior vice president of programming and production at HGTV

After the couple built their "dream farmhouse" they discovered a passion for home renovation and are excited to get to work.

RTR Media is producing the HGTV Show and had a casting call out for Sioux Falls people renovating their properties, so we might see some Sioux Empire homes getting a makeover courtesy of Chelsea and Cole DeBoer!

