Did You Know This Sioux Falls Celebrity Made Delicious Blizzards?
Life is full of fun surprises, and you just never know who you will see or meet when your out and about. Believe it or not, there are a few celebrities that come from humble Sioux Falls beginnings. The next time you encounter one might be at Dairy Queen!
I recently learned that a Sioux Falls native who became a Hollywood actress once worked at Dairy Queen. Not only did she work at Dairy Queen, but she was also a straight-A student in high school.
8 Celebrities You May Run Into In South Dakota
Mad Men star January Jones is one of the most notable celebrities from Sioux Falls. If you're ever curious and want to visit the Travel South Dakota website, you'll learn that January Jones was a straight-A student at Roosevelt High School while working at Dairy Queen. She is also the daughter of a gym teacher and a sporting goods store manager.
January is pretty proud of her hometown and her South Dakota roots. In fact, during the 35th season of Saturday Night Live, January hosted the late-night program, and the iconic show even highlighted her time at Dairy Queen.
This Saturday Night Live skit had January play an employee at Dairy Queen while the reporter (played by Kristen Wiig) is flirting with her. You can watch the entire skit.
Usually, Saturday Night Live hosts have input on the skits they will be performing. You can't help but wonder if January contributed some ideas to this parody!
So the next time you're enjoying some delicious Dairy Queen Blizzards in Sioux Falls, think of January Jones' story. Who knows, serving ice cream may land you a career in Hollywood?!
