Sioux Falls High School Track Team Share Special Moment

It's always heart-warming to see students encourage their fellow classmates especially when they are competing in sporting events. Sports in general just bring a community together.

One Sioux Falls high school track team shared a sweet moment with members of the unified team. This act of kindness is being called an "awesome moment" in this high school's track history.

With the onset of spring, comes the beginning of the high school track season in the Sioux Empire. Roosevelt High School in Sioux Falls recently had a track meet in Nebraska. However, one event at this track meet stood out from the rest.

During the 4x1 event, members of the unified boys team asked Senior Vance Borchers to join them in a race. It was truly a gesture that brought the entire team together.

This significant run was recorded in its entirety and subsequently posted as a video on Roosevelt's Twitter page.

The unified track team is just one of many unified teams at Roosevelt High School. These unified teams are part of the Best Buddies program for high school students.

What exactly is the Best Buddies program?

According to its website, Best Buddies "fosters one-to-one friendships between high school students with and without IDD (intellectual and developmental disabilities). In this time of heightened social and emotional development that can be difficult even for teenagers without IDD, the Best Buddies High Schools program helps break through social barriers at an important time in a young person’s life."

This program really motivates students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to do anything they set their mind to including participating in sports with the love and support from their “best buddies.”

This example of teamwork and friendship from the Roosevelt High School track team is empowering. It's a genuine unity and heartfelt bond that all schools should strive for among their students.

What a special memory for the track team at Roosevelt High School!

