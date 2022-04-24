Has This Been The Windiest Month Ever Recorded In South Dakota?

I don't remember ever having this much wind for so long around Sioux Falls. So has South Dakota set some sort of Wind Record?

I have talked to a lot of folks who have made the same observation. No one seems to remember having such a long stretch of days with so much strong wind.

Over the weekend we saw some pretty impressive wind gusts all around South Dakota. According to the NWS here are some of the peak winds recorded ...

Clear Lake – 64 mph

Dell Rapids - 73 mph

De Smet – 55 mph

Flandreau – 60 mph

Gregory – 71 mph

Sioux Falls – 63 mph

Yankton – 66 mph

Wagner – 70 mph

Wessington Springs – 75 mph

So has this been the windiest April ever in South Dakota?

That answer would be YES ... for as far back as wind records go.

Meteorologist In Charge at the Sioux Falls National Weather Service Todd Heitkamp states that “So far April is the windiest month since Automated Surface Observing Systems records began in the mid-1990s.”

Wondering when the breezy conditions are gonna end? Check out the wind forecast below ...

Wind Forecast NWS Sioux falls Wind Forecast NWS Sioux falls loading...

The NWS in Sioux Falls reported that a strong spring storm system brought multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms to the region on April 22-23, 2022.

The early morning hours of Friday, April 22nd brought hail to a small area of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

Later that day, scattered strong to severe storms in central South Dakota produced mainly large hail, but also a brief tornado northwest of Wolsey, SD.

Finally, fast-moving storms again moved across extreme southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 23rd.

These storms also produced large hail. As the storm system intensified across central South Dakota, very strong southerly winds developed on Saturday.

Frequent gusts of 50 to 60 mph occurred during the day, with a few gusts as high as 65 to 75 mph.

These strong winds resulted in some tree and structure damage, scattered power outages, and reduced visibility from blowing dust in open areas.

Peak Wind Gusts NWS Sioux Falls Peak Wind Gusts NWS Sioux Falls loading...

