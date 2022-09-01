South Dakota’s 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota's 10 Cheapest Towns to Live In
South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states.
While the state as a whole is generally budget-friendly for most who call it home, these 10 towns stand out as the most affordable in all of South Dakota.
Here's the list:
- Britton: Number one for the second year in a row, Britton is located in Northeastern South Dakota (just south of the North Dakota border), Britton is a quiet town with extremely affordable housing and the easiest place to pay your mortgage in the entire state.
- Lemmon: Up 3 spots from 2021, Lemmon is the only town on the list in the far northwestern part of South Dakota. The town sits just a few miles from the North Dakota border and was named after a cattleman by the name of George Lemmon.
- De Smet: With hardly any unemployment to speak of and being the home of Laura Ingalls, De Smet is just about the coziest town to call home in the state.
- Ipswich: With a population of just over 1,000, Ipswich has an astonishingly low unemployment rate of 1.93%, and residents earn a median household income of $52,159.
- Parkston: Parkston's just 20 miles south of Mitchell and had an astounding (pre-pandemic) unemployment rate of under 1% last year.
- Clear Lake: Making its first appearance in the top ten, the town of Clear Lake is one of the best places for renters in the entire state. It also has the second most affordable home to price income ratio in South Dakota.
- Redfield: Named after a railroad official, J.B. Redfield, and also known as the "Pheasant Capital of the World". Redfield is a quiet and affordable town that's also home to one of the coolest drive-in theatres in the Mount Rushmore State.
- Springfield: Springfield, currently sitting at 0.62%, and residents have a median household income of $43,897 would be a nice place to settle down in Southeastern, South Dakota, and is only around a half-hour from Yankton.
- Freeman: With a population of just under 2,000, this delightful little town about an hour outside of Sioux Falls is number one on the list. Houses sell at an average of only $81,000 in Freeman
- Groton: Known for its above-average schools and cheap rent and housing, the small town of Groton (located in the northeastern part of SD) is making its first appearance in the top 10.
For a closer look at the study, check out the article from Homesnacks.
Story Source: Homesnacks