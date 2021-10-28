South Dakota is consistently ranked as one of the most affordable states to live in the entire country. A recent study done by Homesnacks ranked the Mount Rushmore State at number five in terms of affordability among the 50 U.S. states. But which cities in South Dakota are the best of the best?

This list of the top 10 cheapest towns to live in South Dakota has communities from both east and west river, including a few from right here in the Sioux Empire.

Get our free mobile app

Here's the list:

10 Most Affordable Places To Live In South Dakota

For a closer look at the study, check out the article from Homesnacks.

Story Source: Homesnacks

Worst Places to Live in South Dakota A surprising town was named the worst place to live in all of South Dakota and the reason behind it is a bit unexpected.

Money Inc. made a list of the 20 worst cities and towns to live in all of South Dakota and no part of the state is left unmarked.

The list focused on a number of key factors, including crime rate, unemployment, low wages, and school funding.

So which city is the "worst" in South Dakota, according to the article? Read on:

MORE: The Town That Sucks the Most in Minnesota



