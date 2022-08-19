The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now

Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look.

According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.

Get our free mobile app

How did Nice come up with these rankings? Well, a few key factors were taken into consideration:

The Best Places to Buy a House ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the housing and community of an area. This grade takes into account key factors of a location’s housing market, including home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools, in an attempt to measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market. -Niche

So, which South Dakota town is the best place to buy a house?

Credit: Brandon Valley Chamber of Commerce, YouTube Credit: Brandon Valley Chamber of Commerce, YouTube loading...

1) Brandon: Based on the grades from Niche, Brandon got an A in public schools, as well as housing, which gave them an overall grade of an A, higher than any other community in the state.

Terry Jacobs TSM Terry Jacobs TSM loading...

2) Harrisburg: Nearby Harrisburg wasn't too far behind in the rankings, with an overall grade of an A- from Niche.

TSM TSM loading...

3) Fort Pierre: As one of the oldest towns in all of South Dakota, Fort Pierre gets high marks on its public school system, and housing, and has an overall grade of a B+.

Here's a look at the rest of the top 10:

4) Madison

5) Green Valley

6) Tea

7) Dell Rapids

8) Winner

9) Canton

10) Pierre

Story Source: Niche

Story Source: Time