The 10 Best Towns to Buy a Home in South Dakota Right Now
Home prices in the U.S. are at an all-time high and show no signs of slowing down anytime soon. But that doesn't mean you can't find a bargain if you know where to look.
According to Niche, the Mount Rushmore State has a number of towns where an affordable home is still a possibility. In fact, many of them are right here in the Sioux Empire.
How did Nice come up with these rankings? Well, a few key factors were taken into consideration:
The Best Places to Buy a House ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of the housing and community of an area. This grade takes into account key factors of a location’s housing market, including home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools, in an attempt to measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market.
-Niche
So, which South Dakota town is the best place to buy a house?
1) Brandon: Based on the grades from Niche, Brandon got an A in public schools, as well as housing, which gave them an overall grade of an A, higher than any other community in the state.
2) Harrisburg: Nearby Harrisburg wasn't too far behind in the rankings, with an overall grade of an A- from Niche.
3) Fort Pierre: As one of the oldest towns in all of South Dakota, Fort Pierre gets high marks on its public school system, and housing, and has an overall grade of a B+.
Here's a look at the rest of the top 10:
4) Madison
5) Green Valley
6) Tea
7) Dell Rapids
8) Winner
9) Canton
10) Pierre
Story Source: Niche
Story Source: Time