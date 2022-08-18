Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?

Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?

Michael Beltz via Unsplash

Mount Rushmore is one of those places families go to make memories, passing down the tradition through the generations. It's arguably some of the most hallowed ground in the entire U.S.

That's why it's a dream for many to have their final remains laid to rest at this historical landmark. But is it legal to do so? The answer may come as a surprise to some.

Get our free mobile app
Getty Images
loading...

Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At Mount Rushmore?

Surprisingly, the answer is yes. But you can't just spread them wherever you want.

According to the National Parks Service, the scattering of cremated remains is allowed in a specific designated area. The cost is $25 and it also requires a permit.

Here's some more information from the National Park Service:

  • Ashes may only be scattered, weather permitting, from the Friday before Memorial Day through September 30, due to the possibility of icy conditions in the designated area.
  • The designated area is rocky and uneven and may be difficult for those with mobility impairments.
  • No chairs or tables are permitted.
  • A park ranger will accompany the group to the designated area.
  • Ashes must be scattered completely, not buried or placed in a pile.
  • No markers, cairns, displays, signs or plaques may be placed in the park.
  • Early mornings, when the park is less crowded, are the best time of day for privacy and solitude during the scattering of ashes.

For more information and to fill out an application for a permit, check out this link from the National Parks Service.

Story Source: National Parks Service Website

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE MEDIA SIOUX FALLS:

Flashback 1992: Inside Sioux Falls Old Washington High School

The modern marvel that is YouTube never ceases to amaze me. Sure, there's plenty of garbage there, but you can also find some gems.

Like this video from 1992. It's a sort of video time capsule of the old Washington High School in Sioux Falls. If you came to The Queen City in the last couple of decades, you may only know the building downtown as the Washington Pavilion, a center of Sioux Falls arts and culture.

Before it was the Pavilion, the corner of Main Avenue and 11th Street in Sioux Falls was home to many of the city's schools for most of the 20th century.

Built on the site of the former Central School, WHS's first class of 328 students started in 1908. It was the only high school in Sioux Falls until Lincoln High was completed in 1965.

The class of 1992 was the last class of Sioux Falls to graduate from the old Washington High. That fall the new WHS, constructed on N. Sycamore Ave on the east side of the city, took over the name and educational mission.

Check out the shots below for a flashback to 1992.
Filed Under: Mount Rushmore, Mount Rushmore Cremation, Mount Rushmore Spread Ashes
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top