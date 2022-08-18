Is it Legal to Spread Ashes at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota?

Mount Rushmore is one of those places families go to make memories, passing down the tradition through the generations. It's arguably some of the most hallowed ground in the entire U.S.

That's why it's a dream for many to have their final remains laid to rest at this historical landmark. But is it legal to do so? The answer may come as a surprise to some.

Is It Legal To Spread Ashes At Mount Rushmore?

Surprisingly, the answer is yes. But you can't just spread them wherever you want.

According to the National Parks Service, the scattering of cremated remains is allowed in a specific designated area. The cost is $25 and it also requires a permit.

Here's some more information from the National Park Service:

Ashes may only be scattered, weather permitting, from the Friday before Memorial Day through September 30, due to the possibility of icy conditions in the designated area.

The designated area is rocky and uneven and may be difficult for those with mobility impairments.

No chairs or tables are permitted.

A park ranger will accompany the group to the designated area.

Ashes must be scattered completely, not buried or placed in a pile.

No markers, cairns, displays, signs or plaques may be placed in the park.

Early mornings, when the park is less crowded, are the best time of day for privacy and solitude during the scattering of ashes.

For more information and to fill out an application for a permit, check out this link from the National Parks Service.

Story Source: National Parks Service Website

