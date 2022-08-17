Sioux Falls Child Care Provider Of 60 Children Closing

If you were asked the reason for quitting your job after having a child, would the answer have anything relating to the shortage of childcare facilities? Sounds like you live in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Minnesota Skyrocketing Child Care Costs Compared To South Dakota

With over 225 licensed providers in Sioux Falls, you'd think that should be a sufficient number to find an opening for your child. Think again.

When you figure in the number of Sioux Falls households with both parents working, and single-parent families where two or more jobs are required, child care is coming at a premium.

In a notice posted online Tuesday, August 16, United Childcare and Preschool at Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist churches outlined the closing of its facilities effective September 30, 2022.

UCP was founded in 1970 and has operated childcare services within the facilities and memoranda of understanding with Asbury United Methodist and First United Methodist Churches in Sioux Falls. Currently, approximately 60 children are served by UCP in the two locations. Parents, staff, other stakeholders, and the two churches where services have been provided were informed today of the decision. Staff will continue to work with children and be paid through the end of September, with retention pay and other incentives available for those who choose to remain through the end of service provision. Management staff have been asked to serve through October 31, 2022, to assist staff and parents and to perform other activities.

With the loss of this child care provider Sioux Falls will feel an even more crunch felt by not only parents but the employees who worked there, and other providers in the area who will now be called on for availability.

