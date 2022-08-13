How Much Money is Considered “Middle Class” in South Dakota?

What does it take to be 'Middle Class' in South Dakota? The results are a bit surprising.

According to a study from Go Banking Rates, here's what it takes to be "Middle Class" in the Mount Rushmore State:

2-person family middle-class income range: $44,333.90 to $132,340

$44,333.90 to $132,340 3-person family middle-class income range: $49,529.08 to $147,848

$49,529.08 to $147,848 4-person family middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922 How does that compare to neighboring states? Take a look at Minnesota and Iowa: Minnesota 2-person family middle-class income range: $50,252.01 to $150,006

$50,252.01 to $150,006 3-person family middle-class income range: $60,824.61 to $181,566

$60,824.61 to $181,566 4-person family middle-class income range: $72,837.71 to $217,426 Iowa 2-person family middle-class income range: $44,792.18 to $133,708

$44,792.18 to $133,708 3-person family middle-class income range: $51,367.56 to $153,336

$51,367.56 to $153,336 4-person family middle-class income range: $61,254.08 to $182,848 As you can see, becoming 'Middle Class' in South Dakota is considerably easier than in Minnesota. As for Iowa, it's neck and neck, although in Iowa it takes slightly more income to become 'Middle Class'.

In fact, South Dakota is also considered one of the easiest states to become 'Middle Class' in the entire country. But what if you want to lift yourself into the 'Upper Class'? South Dakota falls a little short in that category, it appears.

2018 median household income: $56,274

$56,274 Five-year change in: Median household income: 13.70% Households earning $100,000-$149,999: 29.25% Households earning $150,000-$199,999: 53.57% Households earning $200,000 or more: 31.03%

Annual expenditures: $59,081.16 That's right, 43rd in the U.S. So if you want to be rich in the Mount Rushmore State, it's going to be an uphill climb. To see the full list of what it means to be 'Middle Class' in each of the 50 states, check out this study from Go Banking Rates.

Story Source: Go Banking Rates